€35m+ rated Man Utd transfer target edging closer to exit with replacements eyed

As Man Utd continue to be linked with a swoop for Ivan Perisic, reports in Italy suggest that he is moving closer towards an exit from Inter.

As noted by the Metro earlier this week, it had been suggested that the 29-year-old was once again on United’s radar having been linked with a move last summer, while he has publicly admitted he was close to joining in 2017 too, as per the Evening Standard.

Despite Jose Mourinho’s departure last month, it seems as though the Red Devils are still interested, and if so, they will be alerted by the latest reports coming out of Italy.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are aware of Perisic’s desire to play in the Premier League and are willing to discuss an exit if their valuation of around €35m-€40m is met.

Further, in an indication that they are ready to allow the Croatian stalwart to move on, it’s suggested that replacements are being considered to ensure that the void is filled.

Although Perisic has proven his quality in recent years and has played a fundamental role for club and country, it is worth noting that he has struggled this season.

As he prepares to turn 30 next month, he’s managed just three goals and five assists in 25 appearances so far this year, with his numbers down significantly when compared to his tallies in recent campaigns.

In turn, with his age and potential decline in mind it has to be questioned as to whether Man Utd, or any interested party for that matter, would be making the right decision to try and sign him either before the deadline this month or in the summer.

Perisic does undoubtedly bring experience and pedigree to the table as well as a great work ethic to put in the hard work defensively along with his attacking threat, but time will tell if United are willing to meet that touted price-tag.