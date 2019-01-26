‘Solskjaer is a special man!’ – MMA superstar Conor McGregor lavishes praise on Man United boss

Conor McGregor took to social media to praise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United beat Arsenal in the FA Cup on Friday.

The Red Devils secured their spot in the fifth round after a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial grabbing the goals for the visitors.

United have thusly extended their perfect winning record under caretaker boss Solskjaer to eight matches, with many now calling for him to be appointed as the club’s next permanent manager.

MMA superstar and avid Man United fan McGregor was obviously delighted by the team’s latest triumph, as he lavished praise on Solskjaer in a tweet after the game, stating the Norwegian is ‘a special man’.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is a special man!

The Man United Super Sub.

Player AND Manager. Insane!

You can feel the passion he has for his club and it’s history.

Beaming with pride as he vividly explains the teams amazing counter attacking ability over the years. Past and present!

Wow! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2019

The Red Devils are suddenly looking like a major force to be reckoned with once again, banishing the memory of their dismal first half of the campaign under ex-boss Jose Mourinho in emphatic style.

United now have three Premier League fixtures to look forward to over the next fortnight, as they host Burnley before trips to Leicester City and Fulham.

Three more wins would put Solskjaer’s men in a great position in the race to secure a top-four finish, with a huge Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint Germain to look forward to thereafter.

McGregor’s latest comments likely echo the sentiments of United fans across England this Saturday, with Solskjaer ushering in a new, exciting era at Old Trafford which harks back to the glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson.