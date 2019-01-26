Some Chelsea fans called for the help of one of their club’s legends in order to help the Blues beat their rivals to the signing of one of Europe’s hottest talents.

CaughtOffside earlier reported how this resurfaced video from Lille star Nicolas Pepe, could be the key to the Blues beating Arsenal and some of Europe’s elite to the Ivorian’s signature.

According to The Sun, the Blues will have to do battle with Pepe’s long-time admirers – Arsenal, as well as Tottenham and Barcelona to land the attacker in the future.

According to a report from ESPN earlier this month, the Gunners have already made a £45m bid to Lille for Pepe, Chelsea have some catching up to do and that is where Chelsea legend Didier Drogba comes into the equation.

23-year-old Pepe is likely an admirer of Chelsea due to the fact that Ivorian pair Salomon Kalou and Didier Drogba impressed for Chelsea during their time in England.

A helping hand from someone as successful as Drogba could convince Pepe that Chelsea will be the right move to make in the next step of his career.

Here is the video from April 2017 where Pepe talks to Telefoot about how a move to Chelsea would be a ‘dream’ and how the Blues are “only club in England that he would play for”:

Back in April 2017, Nicolas Pépé (currently Lille player, at that time Angers player), expressed his 'dreams' of signing for Chelsea one day.. Saying 'it's the only club in England that I would sign for' ?? @NicolasPepe19 pic.twitter.com/LShpWwYtri — Dumi Drexel (@dumidrexel) January 26, 2019

Drogba is one of the best ever players to come from the Ivory Coast and the retired star is also seen as a hero and an almost godly figure in his homeland.

Drogba famously put a stop to the Ivory Coast’s civil war back in October 2005 when he made this heartfelt speech on live television after Les Elephants qualified for their first ever World Cup (2006 World Cup).

Here is Drogba’s legendary speech:

At the time of Drogba’s iconic speech, Pepe would have been 10 years old. Now imagine seeing your country’s best player (someone your already in love with), inspire two warring factions to lay down their weapons.

You wouldn’t forget this man for your entire life, the positive impact Drogba had on his homeland is phenomenal.

If Chelsea can match Arsenal and their rivals bids and wage packets for Pepe in the summer, there is a very strong chance that Pepe will want to follow in his country’s hero’s footsteps, by joining Chelsea.

These Chelsea fans called for Drogba to convince Pepe to join the Blues:

Need Didier to give him a call — #ScottMcLachlanOut (@the_other_87) January 26, 2019

He will come to us because of one factor DIDIER DROGBA !!! — suheib osman (@suheib_osman) January 26, 2019

Agent Drogba make it happen — Yung??yVilla (@YUNG_EDDYVILLA) January 26, 2019

pepe is an insane talent. plus he's a chelsea fan. idolized drogba growing up. if we rotate pulisic and pepe it could work but it would affect cho — SideShowBobTHERentboy (@RentboyBOBBY) January 26, 2019

Drogba isn’t the only person that Pepe can look towards, Chelsea have signed many French-African players in their history – most of which were able to enjoy great spells with the Blues.

Just think of the likes of:

Gallas, Desailly, Makelele, Essien, Mikel, Kante, Malouda, Anelka and Kalou.

The connection with Drogba could be a major factor in where Nicolas Pepe plays in the future, I find it hard to believe that he would reject a move to Chelsea if the deal on the table is the same as his other potential suitors.