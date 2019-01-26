After missing a penalty on Soccer AM which saw these AFC Wimbledon fans miss out on a pay-out, Jesse Lingard wasn’t about to leave them disappointed.

While the Man Utd ace might split opinion, and probably isn’t the most popular man with Arsenal fans after Friday night, he has shown real class on this occasion.

As seen in the video below, the England international saw his penalty saved, but then gave the Wimbledon fans £600 after the show to ensure that they didn’t leave empty-handed because of his inability to find the back of the net.

Some will say that is nothing given what he probably earns at Old Trafford, but ultimately he didn’t have to bother and could have gone home without sorting these fans out.

If we’re being really harsh, he didn’t have to share it on his Instagram stories either to get the attention for such a kind gesture, but hats off to Lingard, this is quality and just goes to show that he’s a decent lad!