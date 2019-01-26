What Allegri said when asked about possibility of Pogba return to Juventus

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was asked about the potential of a Paul Pogba return, and it’s fair to say that he isn’t holding his breath over it.

As noted by Tuttosport, the French superstar continues to be paired with a return to Turin after such a successful previous stint with the Bianconeri, with a surprising swap deal involving Douglas Costa being touted previously.

With speculation refusing to go away, it has continued to raise question marks over his future at Old Trafford, but as far as Allegri is concerned, he certainly doesn’t envisage coaching the 25-year-old any time soon.

“You have a remarkable imagination! I think it’ll be very difficult to see Pogba return to Juventus. I don’t delude myself too much,” he told the media at his press conference on Saturday, as per Calciomercato.

It’s an honest assessment from the Italian tactician, and frankly, it’s arguably pretty accurate when considering Pogba’s recent form for United.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, the French ace has responded brilliantly as he has five goals and four assists in the six Premier League games that Solskjaer has been in charge of.

From publicly admitting that he wasn’t happy in the early part of the season, as per the Guardian, to being a fundamental player in the team’s upturn in form, there doesn’t appear to be any reason now as to why Pogba would want to move on.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see where Allegri is coming from, and although it’s arguably disappointing for him that he doesn’t think he’ll get the chance to coach a player like Pogba to boost his side’s chances of winning silverware, he’ll surely be more than content with the current options at his disposal as Juve look well on course for an eighth consecutive Serie A title.