Arsenal target to miss club’s next game as he requests transfer

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic will reportedly miss his club’s next game against Torino as he asks for a transfer to Arsenal.

This is according to Gazzetta dello Sport, following links with the Croatia international and the Gunners in a late potential move this January.

Perisic has shone in his time in Serie A and looks a good fit for the Premier League as well, with Arsenal a club in need of a player like him in their squad.

With Unai Emery struggling to get the best out of the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Mesut Ozil seems to have fallen out of favour, it’s easy to imagine Perisic would instantly become an important member of the first-team.

The 29-year-old has been targeted on loan by Arsenal with a view to a permanent transfer, according to the BBC’s David Ornstein in this tweet below:

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic. #AFC want loan with £35m option to buy. 29yo open to #Inter exit. Fits plan of versatile midfielder e.g. Suarez (still possible) / Nkunku + winger. Unclear if injuries mean defender wanted but Sokratis not bad — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has also been quoted by the Daily Star as suggesting Perisic could leave for the right price, with everything seemingly moving in the right direction for this move to go through.