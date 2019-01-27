Liverpool join race to bring £72m Chelsea transfer target to the Premier League

Liverpool are the latest Premier League club to be linked with a transfer swoop for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international is not having his best season at the Bernabeu and is now being linked with an exit, though in fairness he’s far from the only player at the club to struggle this term.

Don Balon recently claimed Chelsea were ready to pay around £72million for Asensio as a replacement for Eden Hazard.

But the latest from Don Balon is that Liverpool are now also in the running, while the 23-year-old is also attracting interest from other major names across Europe.

It would be great to see such a potentially huge talent make his way to English football, and one can imagine he’d be a hit at either Stamford Bridge or Anfield.

As noted, Chelsea need a replacement for Hazard, and Asensio seems an ideal candidate if he can get back to his best.

Offering pace, creativity and a hammer of a shot with his left foot, the youngster could also fit in well in this attack-minded Liverpool side, who are less desperate for attackers but who could still arguably do with more depth in that area of the pitch.