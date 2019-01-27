Barcelona reportedly used messages from their former star Neymar in their successful bid to persuade Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong to choose a transfer to the Nou Camp instead of Paris Saint-Germain.

This is the stunning claim of Spanish outlet AS, who states the Catalan giants were able to dissuade De Jong from choosing the move to France due to being able to show Neymar’s complaints about the poor quality of Ligue 1.

Neymar only joined PSG from Barcelona last season and has been a big hit at the Parc des Princes, though it is perhaps unsurprising that it might not feel like enough of a challenge for him.

The Brazil international shone in his time in La Liga, battling it out with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for titles, and winning the Champions League in 2015.

At PSG, however, there is not much in the way of competition domestically, while the club have not really moved forward in Europe.

De Jong was recently announced as a signing for Barca for next season, and you have to wonder if Neymar could be tempted to join him some time soon if AS’s claims are accurate.