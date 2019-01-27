Video: Chelsea release powerful message on Holocaust Memorial Day

Chelsea have released a powerful video to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day in the UK.

The Blues’ short clip can be viewed below, with players such as Antonio Rudiger and Ethan Ampadu speaking out against antisemitism.

This follows reports from the Guardian and others involving antisemitic chanting by some Chelsea supporters this season.

It seems appropriate that the west London club now look to be actively trying to tackle this problem head-on with this strong message about the horrors of the Holocaust and the importance of tolerance in today’s society.

Rather shockingly, another Guardian report today claims one in 20 Brits don’t believe the atrocities carried out by the Nazis took place, showing more education on the matter is clearly needed.

CaughtOffside urges readers to watch this video put together by Chelsea and to condemn antisemitic and racist chanting in all its forms should you ever come across it in football, or anywhere in society.