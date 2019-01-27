Medical today: Chelsea star poised to seal transfer to Champions League giants

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will reportedly undergo his medical with Atletico Madrid today ahead of finally completing a transfer away from Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international has been a big flop in his time in west London, looking out of his depth at Premier League level with a poor scoring record and an unwanted habit of missing a large number of big chances.

With Chelsea bringing on Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus this January, it makes sense that Morata no longer seems to have a future with the Blues.

According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old should now take one of the final steps of becoming an Atletico player today, ending a long-running transfer saga.

Interestingly, while Morata has struggled to replace Diego Costa at Chelsea, he’s now set to link up with his fellow Spaniard at Atletico.

Costa has not been at his best in his second spell with Diego Simeone’s side, so Rojiblancos fans will be hoping Morata can rediscover his scoring touch and provide an upgrade in that department.

If his time in England is anything to go by, however, it looks a pretty risky signing by Atletico.