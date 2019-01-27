Bid made: Chelsea receive most tempting offer yet for Hudson-Odoi, rivalling Liverpool & Bayern Munich

Chelsea have received perhaps their most tempting transfer offer yet for wonderkid forward Callum Hudson-Odoi following links with Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

The Blues face losing one of their most exciting young talents after a lack of first-team football, with a move to Bundesliga perhaps on the cards.

The latest club to show an interest are RB Leipzig, who could crucially persuade Chelsea to sell with an offer of £20million and the inclusion of a buy-back clause in the deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old surely has the potential to follow in the footsteps of players like Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson by making a name for himself in Germany, so Chelsea would no doubt love to have that option to bring him back in the future.

Bild have previously linked Hudson-Odoi with Bayern and Liverpool, though CFC would surely do anything possible to avoid losing the teenager to a Premier League rival.

Chelsea should probably just change their methods at this point and give more opportunities to young talents like this after living to regret letting players like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku go in the past.

Hudson-Odoi looks to have similar potential and has impressed whenever used by Maurizio Sarri this season.