Chelsea eye £100m Prem star as dream Hazard replacement, hold key edge over Man United in transfer

Chelsea are reportedly joined by Manchester United in holding an interest in securing the potential transfer of Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.

It’s been reported by AS that Real Madrid are set to end their interest in Eriksen and focus instead on signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

It’s therefore unsurprising to see that Chelsea now look to be one of the main contenders in the battle for Eriksen’s signature, as reported by the Daily Express.

It’s previously been claimed the Denmark international, who has been one of the best creative players in Europe in recent years, would cost around £100million, according to the Independent.

If true, this could be great news for Chelsea, who will surely need to fork out around that much or quite possibly more in their bid to replace Hazard if he does move to Madrid.

The Express also suggest that, with Eriksen being happy living in London, Chelsea could have some small edge over United in this potential deal.

If the Blues lose Hazard but manage to bring in Eriksen, fans will surely feel they’ve come out of a difficult situation pretty strongly.

CFC also already have Christian Pulisic heading to Stamford Bridge in the summer, and signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus this January.

United could also with Eriksen, however, with the club needing a long-term replacement for Juan Mata, who is also near the end of his contract.