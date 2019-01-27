Menu

‘Feels like a testimonial’ – These Chelsea fans react to ‘boring’ first half of FA Cup clash vs Sheffield Wednesday

Chelsea FC
Posted by

A double dose of VAR drama was the main talking point from the first half of Chelsea’s FA Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday, fans aren’t happy with the Blues’ performance though.

Debutant Gonzalo Higuain has looked lively so far, the 290-goal striker has demonstrated some clever movement and he will be hoping that his new teammates lay him on some chances in the second half.

In the 22nd minute of the tie, Chelsea looked as though they were about to be on the wrong end of a poor decision from the referee when he pointed to the spot after Ethan Ampadu’s brilliant last ditch tackle.

Fortunately for the Blues VAR was used to overturn the decision and VAR was once again the bearer of good news just two minutes later after Cesar Azpilicueta was brought down in the Wednesday box.

Willian stepped up confidently and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, it was the Brazilian’s 50th goal for the club and he tucked away the penalty in style. Check it out here.

Some Chelsea fans weren’t pleased with the team’s performance and they are starting to become sick of Sarri’s slow style of play.

Check out some reaction to the team’s performance below:

This tweet could be the most telling, Chelsea haven’t shown that they are capable of blowing away a team that is a division blow them:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Maurizio Sarri Willian