A double dose of VAR drama was the main talking point from the first half of Chelsea’s FA Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday, fans aren’t happy with the Blues’ performance though.

Debutant Gonzalo Higuain has looked lively so far, the 290-goal striker has demonstrated some clever movement and he will be hoping that his new teammates lay him on some chances in the second half.

In the 22nd minute of the tie, Chelsea looked as though they were about to be on the wrong end of a poor decision from the referee when he pointed to the spot after Ethan Ampadu’s brilliant last ditch tackle.

Fortunately for the Blues VAR was used to overturn the decision and VAR was once again the bearer of good news just two minutes later after Cesar Azpilicueta was brought down in the Wednesday box.

Willian stepped up confidently and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, it was the Brazilian’s 50th goal for the club and he tucked away the penalty in style. Check it out here.

Willian has now scored 50 goals for Chelsea in his 271 games for the club across all competitions. Half a century up. pic.twitter.com/BIGAotwbRj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2019

Some Chelsea fans weren’t pleased with the team’s performance and they are starting to become sick of Sarri’s slow style of play.

Check out some reaction to the team’s performance below:

Boring game! Too many sides pass — Sly D. M. (@Money1Sly) January 27, 2019

no creativity, we just seem happy passing the ball arnd. Where’s the creativity in the box? — John Msagha (@mwandinya) January 27, 2019

Very poor — Dazz (@DazzStevo89) January 27, 2019

Not great tbh. Feels like a testimonial. — SB ?? (@SB200493) January 27, 2019

To be honest, this team does not in any way cut it for me. More back passes from the creative midfielders than offensive passes. Where is the Sarri ball? I watched the Napoli team lately, fantastic to watch, always on the offensive all times. Poor players. — Scott Inwang (@scott_mboso) January 27, 2019

Watching this match is actually giving me headache — Derrick Amankwah (@DerrickAmank98) January 27, 2019

Half time thoughts, watching England training on YouTube is more exciting — Luke!! (@Mayday_Lvke) January 27, 2019

This tweet could be the most telling, Chelsea haven’t shown that they are capable of blowing away a team that is a division blow them:

buildup is too slow, very easy for even subpar teams to defend — kwesi ???? (@kwesithethird) January 27, 2019