Arsenal ready to seal transfer of Premier League club captain to fix problem position

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a surprise late transfer swoop for Chelsea defender Gary Cahill this January.

The former England international could be a useful short-term signing for the Gunners, with the Mirror reporting that he’s in their sights following a fresh potential injury crisis at the back.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Laurent Koscielny both suffered injuries in the 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup and would surely need replacing.

And while Cahill is no longer at the peak of his powers, he surely still has enough to offer Arsenal until the end of the season and perhaps a little longer.

It wasn’t so long ago that the 33-year-old was considered one of the finest centre-backs in the business, having long been a key player for Chelsea.

It remains to be seen if the Blues would want to strengthen a rival, but it seems Arsenal have some reason to believe an agreement could be done in the coming days if absolutely necessary.

Cahill leaving Stamford Bridge this winter certainly makes sense for him personally after a lack of playing time under Maurizio Sarri this season.

The veteran defender technically remains Chelsea’s club captain, and it is that kind of experience and leadership that could also make him a useful addition at the Emirates Stadium.