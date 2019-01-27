Great news for Chelsea: out-of-contract Blues star close to signing contract extension

Chelsea have been handed some good news, after it was noted that Brazilian defender David Luiz has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the club.

According to Goal Brazil, Luiz has ‘accepted’ a new contract with the club, one that will tie him down until the summer of 2020, with it also being noted that the Brazilian is close to signing this new deal with the club.

The report also notes that Luiz’s current deal with the club is set to run out at the end of the season, something that will make this news even more welcome.

Luiz has been great for Chelsea this season, with manager Maurizio Sarri opting to go with a centre back partnership of him and Antonio Rudiger for a large number of the club’s fixtures.

The Brazilian’s consistent performances for the west London side may have played a part in the club’s decision to tie the player down to a new deal.

Chelsea fans will surely be delighted with this news, as they’d hate to see a player of Luiz’s quality leave for absolutely nothing in the summer, and tying him down to a new deal is a decision that most fans will deem the right one for the club to make.

If this report is anything to go off, it seems like we’re set to see Luiz remain at Chelsea for at least another season, a sight that will surely bring smiles to the faces of the club’s fans.