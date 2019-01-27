Chelsea face losing Eden Hazard without a transfer fee after clashes with Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea could end up losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in a swap deal for two Los Blancos players instead of receiving any kind of transfer fee.

The Belgium international has long been linked as a top target for the Spanish giants, and the latest from Don Balon is that Isco and Federico Valverde could be the players offered in an exchange.

It seems Real could have the stronger negotiating position at this stage, with Hazard’s Chelsea contract due to expire at the end of next season.

Meanwhile, Don Balon also note that the Blues forward has had clashes with manager Maurizio Sarri in recent times, which one would imagine makes the prospect of a new deal even less likely.

Chelsea have surely now allowed this Hazard situation to go on for too long, and the 28-year-old’s time at the club must nearly be up.

If CFC can land two quality players from Madrid in return for allowing their star to leave, that might actually go down as decent business at this stage, even if some cash would also be ideal.

Hazard has become one of the best players in the world in his time at Stamford Bridge and he seems an ideal Cristiano Ronaldo replacement at the Bernabeu.