Arsenal are running out of time to bring in new recruits, with the transfer window closing next Thursday the Gunners have put forward a competitive packaged to Perisic.

According to a report from FCInterNews – which was later reported by The Star, the Gunners have offered to pay 29-year-old Perisic £2.5m between now and June, should he decide to join Unai Emery’s side before the transfer window closes.

The World Cup finalist would be earning £104,000 a week during his loan stay in North London.

According to Sky in Italy, the Gunners had a loan bid rejected for the powerful winger earlier this afternoon. The Gunners offered the Nerazzurri a loan fee of £4.4m and an option to buy Perisic for £34.5m.

Despite the fact that there opening bid has been rejected, the chances of securing the former Wolfsburg player’s signing are on the increase as the star has handed a transfer request:

#Inter director Marotta to @SkySport: "Perisic has asked to leave but there is no offer for him. We will see in the coming days. We will listen to the request of Perisic, he has put in a transfer request; we must try to satisfy him but also respect the value of him" ?? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2019

Perisic could find it hard to reject the offer on the table from Arsenal and the chance to play in the Premier League that comes with it.

If the Croatian is successful during his loan spell, he will have a bumper deal to look forward to should the Arsenal hierarchy and Unai Emery decide that signing the wide-man on a permanent deal is a viable option.

The report from FCInterNews states that Perisic is in line to earn between £5.6m and £6m a season if his stay in North London becomes permanent. Perisic, who turns 30 in February would be earning between £116,000 to £125,000 a week.

It’s understood that Perisic does not have the chance to earn this much at the San Siro given that his form has been poor since returning from his exploits with Croatia at last summer’s World Cup. The Italian giants are also only willing to offer these kind of improved terms to superstar Mauro Icardi.