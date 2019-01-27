Bid made: Arsenal submit £38m package to seal attacker transfer

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer to Inter Milan for the transfer of Ivan Perisic, with an initial loan fee and a further payment for a permanent deal in the future.

The Croatia international has become a top target for the Gunners towards the end of this January’s transfer window, and his signing would surely be a big boost for Unai Emery’s side.

It seems Arsenal are now stepping up efforts to bring Perisic to the Emirates Stadium with a formal offer worth a combined £38million, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

However, the Italian source also suggests Inter are not keen on this proposal as they only want to sanction a permanent sale.

Whether or not Arsenal can persuade Inter to agree to a future sale rather than an immediate one remains to be seen, but it seems the Gunners are doing what they can to get this signing done in the next few days.

It may now mean an improved offer, but one imagines AFC might struggle to afford anything different due to their apparent financial problems.

Manager Unai Emery has publicly stated before that his club can only bring in loans this January, so it may be that an agreement cannot be struck here.