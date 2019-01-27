Manager gives Arsenal hope of completing £35million transfer

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has appeared to give Arsenal some hope of completing the transfer of winger Ivan Perisic.

The Croatia international has been linked with the Gunners recently by BBC Sport’s David Ornstein, among others.

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic. #AFC want loan with £35m option to buy. 29yo open to #Inter exit. Fits plan of versatile midfielder e.g. Suarez (still possible) / Nkunku + winger. Unclear if injuries mean defender wanted but Sokratis not bad — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 26, 2019

Ornstein has claimed Perisic is being targeted by Arsenal on an initial loan deal with the view to a permanent £35million transfer, which seems decent for a player of his calibre.

The 29-year-old has shone for Inter down the years and had a hugely impressive World Cup campaign with Croatia last summer as they reached the final in Russia, in which he scored a fine goal despite a 4-2 defeat to France.

Arsenal need more options in attack and Perisic seems to perfectly fit the bill as an upgrade on players like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, so Arsenal will surely be encouraged by his manager Spalletti admitting a deal could be done for the right price.

‘Perisic is a very good player,’ the Italian tactician is quoted by the Daily Star.

‘Of course there’s rumours about him during the transfer window. If a player is good, it’s obvious that every club would want him.

‘Of course, then the figures must be adequate for things to go through.’