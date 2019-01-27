Man United star reveals prediction he made before Arsenal game, discusses surprise new role under Solskjaer

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he told team-mate Alexis Sanchez he would assist a goal for him against Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Belgium international did indeed end up setting the Chilean in the 3-1 victory for the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium, finding his team-mate with a superbly weighted through-ball into the penalty area.

Manchester United produced one of their best performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Lukaku playing a key role as he came in on the right-hand side of the team’s attack, a new role for him at club level, but one he has played before at international level.

Lukaku has discussed his new position under Solskjaer, and also revealed his pre-match chat with Sanchez ahead of the 30-year-old opening the scoring against Arsenal.

“I told him (Sanchez) yesterday in training listen ‘you will score tomorrow I will give you the ball just run and I will find you,'” Lukaku told MUTV, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I think he could see I was looking at him and he made the right run and it was a brilliant finish from him.

“I think it was the manager’s idea to play me there (on the right) after seeing me play for Belgium there a couple of times. I have to take my chances and I take them every day at a time and I’m ready whenever the manager wants me.

“He said before the game we need to dominate and work hard and the result will come and it did, I think Arsenal tried to play their game but defensively we were really focused and offensively on the break we were dangerous and I’m happy with the win.”

All in all, this all sounds hugely encouraging from a Man Utd point of view, with the team really starting to gel now after playing like strangers and looking very low on morale earlier this season under Jose Mourinho.