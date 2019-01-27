Former Manchester United star hilariously trolls old team-mate Phil Jones on Instagram

Lyon star and former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has cheekily trolled his old team-mate Phil Jones with a comment on Instagram.

Following the win over Arsenal, Marcus Rashford uploaded a video of himself performing some filthy skill on midfielder Fred in the warm-up.

Depay replied with a jokey comment that this brought back memories, tagging defender Phil Jones in the comment!

In the least surprising news ever, it seems the Netherlands international must have had some joy against the United defender.

Depay may have flopped at Old Trafford but has been superb in his time in Ligue 1, and has always been a skilful and entertaining player to watch.

It’s pretty easy to imagine that Jones would have been embarrassed by him on more than one occasion in training…