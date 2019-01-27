Manchester United on RED ALERT as £35M transfer target issues ‘come and get me’ plea to Premier League clubs

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic has put Manchester United, and a number of other clubs, on red alert, after the player stated he’d be willing to move to the Premier League.

According to the Sun, Man United are ‘on alert’ following the player’s words about moving to the Premier League, with the news outlet also noting that any club are most likely going to have to pay £35M to sign the player, as that was the price tag the player had on him last summer.

The Mirror’s report states that when speaking about the Premier League, Rebic said “I can’t deny many clubs, some from England, expressed an interest. The Premier League is attractive and it would suit my style. I’d like to experience it.”

The Sun’s report also notes that Rebic is a target for the Red Devils, therefore following these words, it seems like the player would be more than willing to move to Old Trafford in the near future.

Rebic would be a fine signing for United, as the player has proven during his time with Croatia at the World Cup this past summer, and with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, that he’s got what it takes to compete against the very best teams football has to offer.

Rebic played a fairly big part in Croatia reaching the World Cup final this past summer, with the player’s record for Frankfurt this season showing he’d be capable of cutting it at United.

The forward has managed to amass a total of seven goals and three assists in 14 league outings, a good return for a player who’s often made to start games out-wide instead in the centre of attack.

If United are serious about bolstering their attacking options, it’d be wise to listen to Rebic’s plea and make a move for the 25-year-old in the near future.