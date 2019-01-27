Video: “Give the lad his debut already” – Man United wonderkid scores two stunning free-kicks vs Liverpool to spark first-team calls

If you haven’t already heard the name Mason Greenwood, then you may well want to, well, remember the name.

The Manchester United wonderkid looks like one of the most exciting youth players in the country at the moment, and just helped the Red Devils turn a 2-0 deficit against Liverpool into a 3-2 win almost single-handedly.

Watch these highlights of the youngster below as he scored two free-kicks and had a hand in another goal as this young United side got one over their old rivals at youth level.

Unsurprisingly, it’s being met with a lot of calls for Greenwood to get into the United first-team!

Get on the phone to Ole and/or Mike and tell em to fucking give the lad his debut already — Ryan Pullin (@Puzza90) January 26, 2019

Mason Greenwood is a phenominal talent. A first team debut is certainly imminent! ??#MUFC — Ambeli Coping ?????????? (@Sibulele_Q) January 27, 2019

No need to sign a right winger in the summer. Promote greenwood and tahith chong from the youth team to the first team — Harun (@fffharun) January 27, 2019

Greenwood is looking a fantastic talent. I hope he gets some first team action soon! https://t.co/PPvOHMqRGJ — Darth Meowthra (@chigs_s) January 27, 2019

We need to embed Mason Greenwood into that first team. Kids cold — Mickey Bricks (@StrictlyJay) January 26, 2019