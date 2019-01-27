“Never been so happy” – Chelsea star’s inclusion in Blues’ starting XI vs Sheffield Wednesday has these fans over the moon

Chelsea fans flocked to Twitter this evening to express their delight at seeing Marcos Alonso claim a starting place in the Blues’ team to face Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

The west London side are to take on the Championship outfit at Stamford Bridge this evening, with the winner set to claim a place in the fifth round of the competition.

The home side have named a relatively strong side to take on Wednesday, with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Willian and Mateo Kovacic being elected to start the tie by manager Maurizio Sarri.

However, it wasn’t any of these star’s inclusion in the Blues’ starting XI, but that of Marcos Alonso, that had fans showing their delight on Twitter.

Some fans seem to think that by starting this match, it means the Spaniard won’t be selected for many Premier League games from here on out, with supporters predicting Emerson Palmieri being the one to replace the 28-year-old.

We can see why these fans have this idea, as we can’t see why the club would start Alonso in a less meaningful match like today’s when they have a Premier League game vs Bournemouth in midweek.

We’ve picked out a few tweets from fans showing their delight at seeing Alonso start this evening.

And given their reasoning, we can sort of see why!

Never been so happy about Alonso starting a game — ? (@bartuayli) January 27, 2019

Alonso starting so that must mean that Emerson will start against Bournemouth on Wednesday — Yolam Anthony N. (@Yolamxanthony) January 27, 2019

Could Alonso starting mean Sarri sees Emerson as a regular now ? — Seppers (@Lowkey_Blues) January 27, 2019

ALONSO IN THE CUP SO PLEASEEEEE EMERSON IN THE LEAGUE — ChelsFinest (@ChelsFinest) January 27, 2019

Pipaa and Alonso start which means Emerson is starting in mid week ?? https://t.co/dzQxkUmHkV — Frankié (@HazardFever) January 27, 2019

Alonso start, would think Emerson start against Bournemouth midweek ??? — ????? (@juSTDoitpete) January 27, 2019

Alonso starts means Emerson will be our main starter now. CHO starts means Marina has threw the transfer request letter away. Higuain starts it means I’m so gasssed — Ali?? (@TheBeardedRauI) January 27, 2019

Alonso starting today ,. Meaning Emerson's position in PL is now secured ??

For Willian amnt sure.., this guy brings Sarri some Cigg at training ? — Zakky (@Lil_Zaky) January 27, 2019

Does Alonso starting mean that Emerson will start the league game in the midweek, if so I'm exited @Blue_Footy @ojharbord — Grey Rodgers (@GreyRodgers) January 27, 2019

MAN SAID ALONSO PLAYING TODAY SO EMERSON IN THE LEAGUE!??????? — ? (@VintageHiguain) January 27, 2019

Alonso starts…means Emerson plays in the PL? — Sarri-Ball (@FAB_Chiggs) January 27, 2019

Alonso in the start means Emerson for Bournemouth pic.twitter.com/YuFATntucv — KapJIcoH (@Timur98) January 27, 2019

It seems Emerson finally replace Alonso in the first team now…?? — Akinnawonu Seyifunmi (@akinsdtruth) January 27, 2019