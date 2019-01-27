£20m star decides clear preference out of potential Liverpool, Chelsea or Tottenham transfers

Adrien Rabiot would reportedly rather join Liverpool than take up potential transfer offers from Chelsea or Tottenham if he is to move to the Premier League.

According to Paris United, the France international has a number of options to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the moment, with Spurs said to be stepping up their interest, while Chelsea are also mentioned as suitors.

Still, Rabiot himself seems to have his heart set on representing Liverpool if he ever makes the move to England, with the 23-year-old perhaps a bit of a Reds fan.

That said, who wouldn’t want to move to Anfield right now as LFC look in great shape as strong contenders for both the Premier League and Champions League this season, playing some of the most attractive football in Europe under Jurgen Klopp.

Rabiot could be a great fit for any of the sides mentioned, however, with Tottenham in need of a replacement for Mousa Dembele after his move to China and also looking like a team very much on the up.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also play an attractive brand of football under Maurizio Sarri and could do with another body in that area of the pitch.

Cesc Fabregas has just left for Monaco, while Mateo Kovacic is only at Stamford Bridge on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.