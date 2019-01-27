Victoria Beckham intervenes in son Brooklyn’s secret fling with pop star eight years older than him

Victoria Beckham is reported to have got involved as son Brooklyn Beckham had something of a secret fling with pop star Rita Ora.

According to the Sun, the former Spice Girl was not at all happy with her teenage son being involved with someone eight years older than him after the pair kissed and exchanged flirty texts.

Former Manchester United and England star David Beckham was also not too keen, as the parents ended up banning Brooklyn from seeing the ‘Hot Right Now’ singer.

According to the Sun, Rita is famed for dating a string of male rock stars, but getting involved with the Beckham kid does certainly seem a tad controversial.

Brooklyn, like his parents, seems to be embracing the celebrity lifestyle, having got involved in modelling and photography.

Despite only being the son of very famous parents, that’s been enough for the 19-year-old to amass an incredible 11.6million Instagram followers.