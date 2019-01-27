Karim Benzema’s second goal for Real Madrid this evening was a lovely strike, the Frenchman has been Los Blancos’ main man this season, scoring 15 goals this season.

During stoppage time in the first half, the talisman picked up the ball on the left wing before passing the ball to Vinicius Junior, the talented young Brazilian teed up the ball perfectly for Benzema and he curled in a wonderful shot into the bottom corner.

Benzema is often criticised but whilst Gareth Bale continues to struggle with injuries, he’s managed to get the job done for Santiago Solari’s side.

He showed off his poacher’s instinct when he opened the scoring for Madrid just three minutes in after tapping in the rebound to Luka Modric’s shot.

These fans were impressed with the impact that Benzema’s had this season:

Give my man Karim Benzema all the praise for standing up in post Ronaldo era for Real Madrid. 15 goals , 6 assists & 40 chances created already. Mind you , this is without being primary penalty taker. Otherwise he’d be at 22 goals already. HALA MADRID! pic.twitter.com/9jFxI3ip8n — Ashish Romea (@Ashishromea9) January 27, 2019

When ronaldo left benzema said some part of leadership also falls to me and i have to help this team and lead some made fun of him look at him now 15 goals 6 assists all without penalties and 40 chances created

My man is taking some part of leadership ? — Akhil Raj (@Akhilrmcf) January 27, 2019

Benzema understands Vinicius more than anyone else in this team, and vice versa. Loving the link up to the fullest, need a Vinicius goal in the second half or Benzema to complete his hattrick. — Ardit (@Iscoholic) January 27, 2019

Benzema in pretty special form at the moment. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 27, 2019

The strike was Benzema’s 300th goal of his career:

To add to the above feat, Benzema has also become Madrid’s 6th highest scorer in their history, with 207 goals:

Benzema has 207 goals for Real Madrid – equaling Hugo Sanchez’s number & becomes Real Madrid’s 6th top scorer in history. [@2010MisterChip] pic.twitter.com/K6vEhO4Krj — SB (@Realmadridplace) January 27, 2019

Real Madrid will move into 3rd place if they can hold to their 3-1 lead over Espanyol. Santiago Solari has managed to turn round what was a disastrous start to the season under ex-Spain boss Julen Lopetegui.