Video: Karim Benzema scores stunning goal for Real Madrid after linking up with Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid CF
Karim Benzema’s second goal for Real Madrid this evening was a lovely strike, the Frenchman has been Los Blancos’ main man this season, scoring 15 goals this season.

During stoppage time in the first half, the talisman picked up the ball on the left wing before passing the ball to Vinicius Junior, the talented young Brazilian teed up the ball perfectly for Benzema and he curled in a wonderful shot into the bottom corner.

Benzema is often criticised but whilst Gareth Bale continues to struggle with injuries, he’s managed to get the job done for Santiago Solari’s side.

He showed off his poacher’s instinct when he opened the scoring for Madrid just three minutes in after tapping in the rebound to Luka Modric’s shot.

Check out the goal below:

These fans were impressed with the impact that Benzema’s had this season:

The strike was Benzema’s 300th goal of his career:

To add to the above feat, Benzema has also become Madrid’s 6th highest scorer in their history, with 207 goals:

Real Madrid will move into 3rd place if they can hold to their 3-1 lead over Espanyol. Santiago Solari has managed to turn round what was a disastrous start to the season under ex-Spain boss Julen Lopetegui.

