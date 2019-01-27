Chelsea winger Willian will not be forgetting tonight’s FA cup clash vs Sheffield Wednesday for some time, the Brazilian has netted his 50th and 51st goals for the club this evening.

In the 83rd minute of the match, Willian played a wonderful one-two with substitute Olivier Giroud, the Frenchman controlled the ball and perfectly teed it back up to Willian who scored a excellent side-footed finish which went in off the post.

Willian has received more than his fair share of criticism for the Blue recently, but the Brazilian came up with the goods today and has proved that he has the ability to make a difference for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Check out a video of the goal below:

Chelsea have some favourable fixtures to look forward ahead of a two-game Premier League week, the Blues will travel to Bournemouth on Wednesday evening before they host relegation candidates Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon.