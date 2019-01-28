AC Milan transfer news: Done deal for teenage starlet, €30m-rated winger eyed

AC Milan have officially signed youngster Leroy Abanda from Monaco, while they will reportedly have to splash out for Gerard Deulofeu.

The 18-year-old left-back has been busy making an early impression in France, and it has seemingly been enough to convince Milan to snap him up.

As seen in his tweet below, he has been pictured alongside Milan directors Leonardo and Paolo Maldini with the club’s shirt, while the official Lega Serie A site has now added him to their list of done deals this month.

That in turn means his contract has been deposited, and so he can look forward to trying to make a positive first impression at his new club with a view of eventually making a breakthrough for the senior side.

Elsewhere, in terms of a more immediate boost, Milan are reportedly pushing to secure a reunion with Deulofeu, who is said to want a return to the San Siro but could cost up to €30m, as per Calciomercato.

It’s added that further talks are expected with the two clubs looking to negotiate over the terms of the deal, but given the lack of quality on the left flank for coach Gennaro Gattuso, he would surely welcome the addition of the Spaniard to bolster his squad as they pursue Champions League qualification.

Deulofeu enjoyed a productive spell with the Italian giants in the 2016/17 campaign, joining on loan for the second half of the season and bagging four goals and three assists in 17 Serie A appearances.

Given he knows the league and could help fix an obvious flaw in the Milan side with a lack of pace and quality down the left, the 24-year-old could be a key solution. Time will tell though if an agreement can be reached as the report would suggest that further talks are needed.