‘Sack him now’ – Angry Arsenal fans have had it with Unai Emery after latest transfer development

It seems most Arsenal fans are not too happy with the transfer news linking them with Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

The Croatia international has generally been a top performer for Inter in recent years, but he’s perhaps a bit of a one-dimensional player and, at the age of 29, is unlikely to improve in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, Gianluca Di Marzio are among the sources linking Perisic with the Gunners, so it seems there really could be some movement in that area before the end of the transfer window.

Given that Perisic is being targeted while Mesut Ozil struggles to get a game for Unai Emery’s side, this rumour seems to be going down particularly badly with many Gooners on Twitter.

Of course, the World Cup finalist may well end up impressing if he does join, but for now he’s already being written off quite emphatically by these angry fans…

Wtf is wrong with people ? Why nobody sees that Perisic is one big fraud ?????? Been shit for now 2 years — ?Hurricane? (@Hurricane_Hits) January 28, 2019

Is the Ozil and Perisic swap serious?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?! — YaGunnersYa11 (@yagunnersya711) January 28, 2019

This Emery brudda wanrs to swap Ozil for Perisic lol Get that greasy bum out of my football club — How many times (@CarefreeKizzy) January 28, 2019

Offloading a play like Ozil for a donkey like perisic is just commical. Iwobi will no longer be a starter in his favourite position either. Sack him now and sell the club. — Adam (@A_____D_______) January 28, 2019

Perisic? Emery has gone mad again! First he fires Mislintat, now he wants to buy a 29-year old average Inter player for £30m! @Arsenal wtf is this? pic.twitter.com/ISvu4v7dTG — Adjø Arséne ??? (@Isbj0rn_Temmer) January 28, 2019

What stupid system is this bastard emery trying to play that Ozil doesn't fit ffs — ?aija boy (@AfcDej) January 28, 2019

If we swap Mesut Özil for Ivan Perisic just letting you all know that I’m going for Emery’s head — L (@FutbolLacazette) January 28, 2019