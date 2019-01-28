Menu

‘Sack him now’ – Angry Arsenal fans have had it with Unai Emery after latest transfer development

It seems most Arsenal fans are not too happy with the transfer news linking them with Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

The Croatia international has generally been a top performer for Inter in recent years, but he’s perhaps a bit of a one-dimensional player and, at the age of 29, is unlikely to improve in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, Gianluca Di Marzio are among the sources linking Perisic with the Gunners, so it seems there really could be some movement in that area before the end of the transfer window.

Given that Perisic is being targeted while Mesut Ozil struggles to get a game for Unai Emery’s side, this rumour seems to be going down particularly badly with many Gooners on Twitter.

Of course, the World Cup finalist may well end up impressing if he does join, but for now he’s already being written off quite emphatically by these angry fans…

