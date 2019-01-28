Cesc Fabregas breaks silence on playing just 3 games under sacked Thierry Henry in shambolic start to life at Monaco

It’s fair to say Cesc Fabregas has left Chelsea for a rather shambolic situation at Monaco in this January’s transfer window.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder played just three games under Thierry Henry, the manager who signed him in what looked an exciting potential reunion for the pair after their days as Gunners team-mates.

Still, Henry has quickly been replaced by Leonardo Jardim – the very man the Frenchman himself came in to replace earlier this season after the Ligue 1 club’s terrible start.

Speaking about the situation now, Fabregas has suggested Henry could perhaps have done more if he’d been given longer by the club, though he admitted that this is the nature of football.

“We are sad for ‘Titi’ because I really think he will be a top coach, I am sure of it,” Fabregas is quoted by Yahoo.

“Football doesn’t wait and maybe it was not the right moment or he didn’t have the time to fulfil all his plans and everything he wanted to do. That is life, it happens.”

Henry has previously held a coaching role with the Belgian national team, but his management ambitions will have been dealt a major setback after this hugely unimpressive stint at Monaco.

Any Arsenal fans hoping to see their former striker emerge as a future manager at the Emirates Stadium may now be thinking again.