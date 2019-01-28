Boost for Arsenal: Euro giants eye immediate replacement for €45m transfer target

Arsenal have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Ivan Perisic, as Inter are looking for a replacement for him this week.

As noted by Sportmediaset, talks over the Croatian international are expected to continue on Monday with a deal costing €45m in total being touted.

That seems like a lot of money for a player who turns 30 next month, while the Croatian international has fallen short of his usual high standards so far this season with his goals and assists tallies seemingly down compared to recent campaigns.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t appear to be putting Arsenal off as per the report above, as negotiations are expected to continue, albeit it’s added that they remain complicated given the two sides haven’t agreed on the formula of the deal as of yet.

A crucial factor which could help move the two parties closer to a deal is the report from Calciomercato suggesting that Rodrigo De Paul is being eyed from Udinese this week to replace Perisic, while Yannick Carrasco is also touted as an option.

That would suggest that Inter expect Perisic to move on before the deadline, and so it’s now down to them and Arsenal to reach a compromise and green light a move for Perisic.

The Inter winger would certainly offer Unai Emery an additional option in attack to provide width, while his work ethic and defensive work would also be crucial for a side that has been leaking too many goals so far this season.

In turn, it’s easy to see why the Gunners are reportedly keen to sign him, but time will tell if a deal gets over the line before the deadline this week.