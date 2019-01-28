Chelsea closing in on forward transfer ahead of Manchester United & Liverpool

Chelsea are reportedly making progress on beating Manchester United and Liverpool to the transfer of highly-rated Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo.

This report comes from Team Talk, who state the Blues remain locked in talks over a potential £2million deal, which is close to being agreed between the two clubs.

This could be a superb signing for Chelsea for the future, with Semenyo looking an exciting talent and one clearly rated highly by top Premier League clubs.

That said, if the 19-year-old wants a move to give him the best opportunity of career advancement, Chelsea might not be an ideal place for him to do that.

CFC don’t have the best track record of promoting their top youth talent, sending many players out on loan every season that never even kick a ball for the club.

United and Liverpool, meanwhile, have more of a record of developing young players for the first-team.

Still, it is also often the case that the best Chelsea youngsters end up impressing on loan and earning permanent moves away to other big clubs, so it might still be a decent idea, even if a career for him at Stamford Bridge isn’t that likely.