Chelsea blocked star’s January transfer for one key reason

Chelsea reportedly could have sold Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich in this transfer window if not for the Bundesliga giants’ overly aggressive public approach.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent times, having failed to see much first-team action for Chelsea.

Still, it seems a January exit is now off the cards, with Matt Law from the Telegraph tweeting that the Blues were angered by Bayern’s approach and were keen not to be bullied by the club.

Chelsea also demonstrating they will not be bullied by Bayern Munich. Suspect a deal could have been done this month if Bayern had not been so public and aggressive, which annoyed Chelsea. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 28, 2019

Chelsea have ended up selling Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in recent months, while Eden Hazard’s future also remains in serious doubt.

So it’s little surprise CFC want to keep this talented young player, who looks the real deal with the promise he’s shown in limited playing time for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

It’s also important for Chelsea not to look like push-overs in the transfer market, as one imagines big teams will be in for Hazard soon if he allows his contract to run down to its final year.