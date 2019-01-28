Prem club consider transfer raid on Chelsea for title-winning midfielder

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in a potential loan transfer swoop for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

Remarkably, the 28-year-old, who just a couple of years ago formed a key part of that Leicester City title-winning side, has not played a single minute in the Premier League for Chelsea this term.

Drinkwater has been totally frozen out by Maurizio Sarri, having not made an appearance in any competition for the Blues since the Community Shield.

Still, the England international could be given something of a lifeline now as Bournemouth are reportedly keen on him, according to the Daily Mail.

Drinkwater would probably be just about right for a club of Bournemouth’s level, though it also feels somewhat harsh that Chelsea never gave him more opportunities.

The former Manchester United youngster showed in that season with Leicester that he can be one of the finest all-rounders in midfield in the country.

Chelsea, however, have plenty of other quality options in N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, so competition at Stamford Bridge was always going to be tougher for him than it was at the King Power Stadium.