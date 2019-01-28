Video: Barnet make it 3-3 in FA Cup thriller with wonder-goal from player who doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page

Dan Sparkes doesn’t currently have a Wikipedia page, but this stunning goal for Barnet against Brentford in tonight’s FA Cup thriller deserves one all to itself.

It’s been an incredible contest between these two, and this stunning strike from Sparkes is surely the stand-out moment as he struck a beauty of a free-kick to make it 3-3.

There’s not long left, but it’s been a topsy-turvy encounter, and this sublime goal came just three minutes after Brentford had gone 3-2 up.

Barnet are clearly not going to give up easily, and will be grateful for this moment of individual quality…