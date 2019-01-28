Arsenal keep tabs on another bench-warming midfielder ahead of potential transfer

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs keeping tabs on the potential of a transfer for Real Madrid midfield outcast Dani Ceballos.

In the latest uninspiring transfer story involving the Gunners this January, it seems they’re joined by Roma and Real Betis in following Ceballos’ situation as his Bernabeu future looks in doubt after a lack of playing time, according to Don Balon.

The Spaniard was once regarded as an exciting young prospect in La Liga, but he’s not really been given enough opportunities at Real Madrid to show what he can do.

It could be that a move to the Emirates Stadium would revive his career, but one imagines Arsenal fans would like to see a bit more ambition from their club at the moment.

A big name in Aaron Ramsey is nearing the end of his Arsenal contract, while Mesut Ozil isn’t playing much at the moment.

The Independent are among the sources to link the north London giants with Barcelona bench-warmer Denis Suarez, and Ceballos just seems like another similar level of player – in other words, one not good enough to start regularly for a top club.

Gooners will have been hoping for a bit of a step up after Arsene Wenger left to be replaced by Unai Emery last summer, but it hasn’t really worked out that way yet and these questionable decisions in the transfer market suggest more troubles lie ahead.