‘I’m here to prepare for next season’ – Solskjaer discusses his Man United future and hails key player for his recent development

Speaking ahead of Manchester United’s next match against Burnley, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an update on his position at the club.

The Norwegian has been a huge success as caretaker manager at Old Trafford so far, overseeing eight wins out of eight, guiding United into the fifth round of the FA Cup and reigniting their push for a top-four Premier League finish.

A 3-1 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Friday evening was the highlight of his reign to date, as his team knocked their arch-rivals out of the FA Cup with a superb counter-attacking performance which harked back to the glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Solskjaer has faced constant questions over his future at the club as a result, with many supporters and experts calling for him to be appointed as the club’s next permanent boss.

During a press conference on Monday, he fielded the same queries once again and his latest response might suggest that his burning desire to remain in charge is growing with each passing week.

“What Manchester United are going look like next season with or without me, it doesn’t matter,” Solskjaer said, as per MEN via United XTRA on Twitter. “I’m here to prepare for next season.”

The United head coach went on to hail the recent development of Jesse Lingard, who has transformed from an exciting prospect to a top-class creative midfielder over the last couple of seasons.

The Englishman produced a brilliant performance during United’s enthralling win at Arsenal, notching the second goal of the game himself in a typically nonchalant fashion and impressing generally with his passing range and composure on the ball.

“Jesse’s got energy and steel about him,’ Solskjaer added, as per United XTRA. “He can play in different positions, midfield three, up front, either side and he knows this club and sometimes in training you see him and Marcus linking up with Mason, Chongy.

”It’s lovely to watch when he (Jesse) made his debut against Burnley reserves he was a tiny little kid, his development has been fantastic.”

If United are able to secure a ninth successive win under Solskjaer on Tuesday they could go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League, before they also return to action against Bournemouth the following day.

The Red Devils will then face Leicester City and Fulham the following week, before a huge Champions League showdown against Paris Saint Germain and in the form they are in at the moment, few would bet against United extending their winning streak.