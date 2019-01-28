Pep Guardiola desperate for Manchester City to seal bargain £43m transfer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly going ‘crazy’ for the potential transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco.

According to Diario Gol, the City boss would ideally like to snap up the unsettled Spain international on the cheap, perhaps at around £43million.

Despite Isco’s recent struggles at the Bernabeu, he seems an ideal signing for this City squad, potentially giving them an ideal long-term replacement for David Silva.

The 26-year-old has previously shown himself to be one of the finest creative players in Europe, and his strange freezing out of the Madrid squad for so much of this season seems harsh.

One imagines City wouldn’t be the only club in for Isco if he were to be made available by Real, but Diario Gol suggest Guardiola is absolutely desperate to win any race for his signature.

City could do with strengthening after a difficult season that has seen them fall behind Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

Last season’s champions could of course still catch up, but it’s a reminder of the high standards they’ll have to reach as a repeat of last season’s rather easy title win looks unlikely now or in the future.