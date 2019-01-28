207-goal striker ready to follow old manager with Manchester United transfer

Manchester United could have the chance to seal the transfer of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema if they end up hiring Zinedine Zidane.

According to Diario Gol, the former Los Blancos boss remains a candidate for the Red Devils as they look for a bigger name to follow interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician has got off to a great start at Old Trafford, but Zidane’s record at Real Madrid perhaps makes him better suited to the role in the long run.

If United do get Zidane, it could also mean Benzema joining as well as Diario Gol report the French forward is desperate to work with his fellow countryman again.

Diario Gol explain that Benzema would be keen to go wherever Zidane goes next, which could also mean Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain.

Still, the piece explains that the 31-year-old could be particularly attracted by a big name like United and a chance to play in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen, however, if United would really go all out for a signing like that, with Benzema looking past his best in recent times and not much of an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku.

That said, Benzema has had a great career at the top level and his experience could be key for a squad potentially forced to undergo another managerial change next season.

The former Lyon man has scored 207 goals in his Real Madrid career, helping the club win four Champions League titles and other major honours.