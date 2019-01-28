Wonderkid in contention to replace injured star for Liverpool vs Leicester after impressing Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a potentially big blow as Virgil van Dijk could miss Wednesday night’s clash against Leicester City through injury.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Dejan Lovren should be back in alongside Joel Matip at the back, though Jurgen Klopp has decisions to make at right-back.

The Reds boss is said to have a decision to make about using Fabinho in that position, or perhaps giving a chance to promising youngster Rafael Camacho, who is described by the Echo as having ‘delighted’ the German with his cameo against Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old has only played two games for Liverpool, but made a match-winning challenge on Wilfried Zaha to help the team to that 4-3 victory over Palace.

If Camacho does play, Fabinho can then play in his preferred midfield role or may also be able to slot in at centre-back in place of Van Dijk, and prevent LFC having to use both Lovren and Matip in the middle – neither of whom really inspire confidence.

Liverpool remain four points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but have Manchester City in stunning form at the moment and breathing down their necks.

Leicester’s attack can cause them problems at Anfield, so Van Dijk potentially being out looks a real worry for Klopp.

Still, fans could be excited to see more of Camacho as Liverpool have generally done well in recent times to promote top young players when ready.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez, both unfortunately injured at the moment, are perhaps the best examples of this, and Camacho looks ready to be the next.