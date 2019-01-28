Man City considering transfer swoop for highly-rated Premier League defender

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell has emerged as a top transfer target for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola looks ahead to next season.

According to ESPN, the Spanish boss is keen to bring in a new left-back this summer, with Benjamin Mendy’s injury problems preventing him from having a prominent role in the team.

Chilwell is considered as a potential replacement, having impressed for the Foxes in the Premier League over the last two years, while also earning himself five England caps.

ESPN reports that Guardiola wants to have two high-quality players available in every position across the pitch and Chilwell would also help City raise their quota of homegrown talents, with the squad currently short on English-bred stars.

Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been the men to fill in for Mendy whenever he has been absent, but neither is a long-term solution on the left for Guardiola, which has left him desperate to bring in fresh reinforcements.

Should Chilwell arrive at the Etihad in June, Mendy might ultimately lose his status at the club’s first choice left-back, unless he can finally prove himself able to cope with the regular demands of Premier League football.

The Frenchman made his return to action after two months out against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup earlier this month, but he was then forced to sit out City’s win against Burnley in the FA Cup on Saturday due to knee swelling.

Chilwell has no history of injury problems and given his age and immense talent, he could develop quickly if given the platform to succeed at a top-six club, with many experts and supporters already rating him among the best defenders in England.

At the moment, City are the dominant force in the Premier League and the young full-back would thusly be taking a huge step up in his career by accepting a switch to the Etihad, but it remains to be seen whether or not a deal will be arranged with Leicester.

This story could develop significantly in the coming months, particularly if City fall short against Liverpool in their bid to retain the title, with Guardiola’s need to strengthen his squad then likely to become all the more urgent.