Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends important message to Manchester United target Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent what sounds like a thinly-veiled but important message to Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Norwegian tactician has been quoted by the Guardian as responding to quotes from Pochettino that appeared to play down the importance of winning trophies.

The Sun have previously linked the Argentine as one of a number of top targets for United for next season, with Solskjaer placed in charge until then, though his terrific start is attracting growing talk that he should be a strong contender to land the job permanently.

Unsurprisingly, it seems Solskjaer does not share Pochettino’s view, even if he tried his best to be polite about it.

The 45-year-old played for United under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the treble for the Red Devils in 1998/99, so he knows all about how important it is for MUFC to be picking up major honours, rather than just securing Champions League qualification.

While Pochettino’s approach has clearly worked well for him at Spurs, he would need to step up his ambitions if he were to land the Old Trafford job.

‘That’s not the dream, though, to be top four. We’re Man United – you should always aim to win the league. We can’t do that this year but we’ve just got to look forward to that again because we have to get back to that,’ Solskjaer is quoted in the Guardian.

‘We’ve got the Champions League, we’ve got the FA Cup, we can’t just say top four and that’s it. We’ve got to look at: “Can we win something this year?”

‘I am not here to discuss what Pochettino says and what other managers say. First of all, it’s the next game [that is vital] but we are about winning trophies, of course we are – and we can’t win the league this year.

‘I think every manager wants to win every game, so I don’t think that is the point he [Pochettino] was making [that trophies are not desirable].

‘If you win trophies, that’s a fantastic day for everyone in the club; it’s just the best time of your life, that day when you win, because you never know when the next one is going to come. I am just saying that here at this club we are looking to win trophies.’

Could this just be another reason Solskjaer is the superior option for Man Utd?