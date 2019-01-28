Manchester United take step to prevent key player sealing transfer to Arsenal

Manchester United have reportedly offered Juan Mata a new one-year contract amid transfer links with Arsenal and other top clubs.

This latest update comes from a report in the Evening Standard, and while they do not mention Arsenal as being among his admirers, it was only a few days ago that the Daily Mirror linked Mata with the Gunners.

The former Spain international also makes sense as a target for Arsenal right now given their situation with Aaron Ramsey, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Mata also plays a similar role to Mesut Ozil, who remains out of favour with Unai Emery this season.

The Evening Standard also link Juventus and Barcelona as being among Mata’s suitors, with the 30-year-old said to be open to a move to Italy in particular.

United, however, could do well to keep hold of the former Chelsea man after his fine form under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mata offers the kind of craft and creativity that few others in this Red Devils squad offer, and it would undoubtedly be a blow to see him leave on a free transfer to another major club, especially one in the Premier League.