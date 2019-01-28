Manchester United could offload out-of-favour star before transfer window closes

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia could be sold this week, with Newcastle and Fulham interested in securing his services.

The Ecuadorian is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer, at which point he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer. He is also able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors during the current market, or he could even depart ahead of schedule for a cut-price free.

According to The Sun, United officials may be prepared to sanction his exit before the window closes, with first-team opportunities unlikely to be forthcoming for the 33-year-old between now and May.

Valencia has only managed to feature in five Premier League games this term and just one of those has come under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stewardship, with Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot now ahead of him in the pecking order at the club.

The veteran defender has amassed a whopping 338 appearances for the Red Devils since joining from Wigan ten years ago, contributing 25 goals in the process, but it appears that now his Old Trafford career is drawing to a close.

The Sun reports that Newcastle are considering a late bid for Valencia this month, while Fulham could also rival them for his signature after missing out Chelsea’s Victor Moses, who secure a move to Fenerbahce last week.

United have won their last eight games across all competitions with Solskjaer at the helm and suddenly the future looks bright for the team again after the ill-fated reign of Jose Mourinho.

Unfortunately, whenever a new regime takes effect there are inevitably players who fall by the wayside and Valencia may be one of the first at Old Trafford under Solskjaer, despite the fact he still holds the title of club captain.

The Sun states that the full-back had been hoping to remain at the club until at least the end of the season though, which might make a difference in any potential negotiations between United and fellow Premier League clubs over the next few days.