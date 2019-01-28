Manchester United still favour trophy-laden manager over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United may still reportedly be leaning towards a big-name manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Zinedine Zidane a leading candidate.

Despite Solskjaer impressing in his time at Old Trafford so far, winning all eight of his eight games in charge, the Norwegian tactician could be a slightly risky long-term appointment.

Solskjaer’s only other experience of managing in the Premier League is a failed spell with Cardiff City a few years ago, and it remains to be seen if he truly has the tactical nous to make it big at this level after the feel-good factor of his arrival wears off.

According to Diario Gol, this means Man Utd could still look to former Real Madrid manager Zidane to come in in the summer.

Still, the Spanish outlet also links the French tactician with other big jobs so it remains to be seen if he will actually end up in Manchester.

Other big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Laurent Blanc have also previously been linked with the United job by the Sun.

Zidane, however, seems an ideal candidate after his immense success at Real Madrid, with whom he won three Champions League titles and La Liga in less than three full seasons in charge.