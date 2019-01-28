Real Madrid identify €80m PSG superstar as primary transfer target

PSG defender Marquinhos is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, who are hoping to bolster their options at the back before the transfer window closes.

According to Don Balon, Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified the Brazilian as the club’s number one target, with the team still suffering in defence at the start of 2019.

Los Blancos have already conceded 26 goals in La Liga this term after just 22 games, which is more than any club in the top seven. A 4-2 win away at Espanyol on Sunday highlighted their vulnerability at the back once again and now Perez is keen to act in the winter market.

Don Balon reports that Marquinhos would cost Madrid around €80 million, which given his age (24) and quality would represent a shrewd piece of business for the European champions.

Current club captain Sergio Ramos has not been his reliable self this season and as he approaches the latter stages of his career at 32, perhaps now is the time for him to pass the torch down to a new favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Raphael Varane usually partners Ramos in the heart of the defence for Madrid and he is unlikely to lose his spot in the starting XI given the fact that he continues to improve at such a dramatic rate and at 25-years-old the best is still yet to come from him.

The prospect of Marquinhos and Varane lining up together is a tantalising one, but PSG will surely be reluctant to lose one of their most prized assets at this stage of the season.

However, Madrid are now facing an uphill battle to win La Liga, already 10 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona, with the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League now their only realistic avenues for silverware.

Los Blancos are still chasing a fourth successive European Cup, but they haven’t been the same dominant force this season and are considered major outsiders to achieve such an unprecedented feat come May.

The arrival of Marquinhos could boost their chances of success massively, which makes this story one to keep a close eye on in the coming days.