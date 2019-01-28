Liverpool could be handed chance to seal quality transfer for just £60m

Liverpool are being talked up as potential suitors for the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Express have been among the sources to link the Reds with the talented young Germany international in the past, though ESPN explain that other big names could be in contention too.

Werner has shone in the Bundesliga and seems capable of playing for almost any elite club, with ESPN explaining that Leipzig are ready to offer him a new contract with a release clause of just £60million – available only to ten elite clubs, among those Liverpool and Manchester City.

That would surely be great news for LFC, who seem a good destination for Werner to continue his remarkable rise, with Jurgen Klopp showing himself to be one of the best managers in the world in terms of nurturing young talent, and particularly attacking players.

Of course, the 22-year-old might be tempted by other options if they come up, while Liverpool also have a pretty good attack as it is.

ESPN also note that Werner could be on the move soon anyway as his club want to sell him this summer if he won’t sign a new contract.

The youngster’s current deal with Leipzig expires in 2020.