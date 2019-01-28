What Willian said to Gonzalo Higuain before taking Chelsea penalty in FA Cup win

Willian has confirmed that he did indeed offer Gonzalo Higuain the opportunity to open his account for Chelsea against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 31-year-old forward completed a loan switch to the Blues last week, and made his debut in the FA Cup clash this past weekend.

After a penalty was awarded to the hosts at Stamford Bridge, Willian was seen picking up the ball before going over to speak to Higuain, with many assuming that the Brazilian winger offered his new teammate the chance to score his first goal for the club from the penalty spot.

As noted in his comments below, Willian has now confirmed that he did indeed do that, in what was undoubtedly a classy move from him and one that Higuain would surely have appreciated in a bid to boost his confidence and help him settle.

“I want to give him the ball. I wanted him to score the first goal today. But it will come soon,” he is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Nevertheless, the pair arguably did the sensible thing in the interests of the team with the game finely poised at the time, with Willian likely the designated penalty taker and of course the pressure would have been on Higuain’s shoulders more so to ensure he converted the spot kick.

Instead, the Argentine international will have to wait until Wednesday night for the trip to Bournemouth to get another chance to bag his first goal and get off and running with the Blues, assuming boss Maurizio Sarri selects him.