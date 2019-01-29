Arsenal looking at two more players after agreeing Denis Suarez transfer

Arsenal are reportedly looking into signing a winger after agreeing the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Gunners have set their sights on bringing in either Inter Milan wide-man Ivan Perisic, or Dalian Yifang’s Yannick Carrasco.

It remains to be seen if there’s time for Arsenal to get those two over the line, but it seems they’re intent on a strong end to the transfer window.

Schira suggests everything is more or less in place for Suarez to join Arsenal, so fans of the north London giants will now be hoping their club can focus on adding another player before the end of the week.

Arsenal are not in the best of form at the moment and could do with more options in the attacking midfield department as Mesut Ozil seems to be out of favour with Unai Emery, while Aaron Ramsey is nearing the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal started well under Emery but the Spanish tactician now looks in need of a good transfer window to get his side back on track and claim that final Champions League place by the end of the season.